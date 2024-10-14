Video: 2 travellers from Dubai caught smuggling 816 grams of gold at Delhi airport

Two passengers from Dubai were caught smuggling gold into Delhi, the Delhi Customs announced in a post on social media.

The two passengers were arrested on October 11 by Customs as they tried to smuggle 24 carat gold in the form of bangles, which weighed 816 grams.

The authority said further investigation into the matter was underway. The Customs shared a video of one of the passengers removing the bangles hidden under his sleeves.

For male passengers residing abroad for over one year, gold jewellery of up to 20 grams with a value cap of Dh2,500 (Rs50,000) can be brought in without duties. For female passengers, the said limit is double, ie, up to 40 grams with a value cap of Dh5,000 (Rs100,000).

Meanwhile, passengers of Indian origin or an Indian passport holder coming to India after at least six months of overseas stay can import a maximum of one kilogram of gold (including ornaments) upon payment of customs duties.