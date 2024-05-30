E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Up to 52.9°C: Delhi records first heat-related death this year

Parts of northwest and central India have been experiencing heat wave to severe heat wave conditions for weeks

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
A rickshaw puller covers his face with cloth on a hot summer afternoon in New Delhi amid ongoing heatwave. AFP
A rickshaw puller covers his face with cloth on a hot summer afternoon in New Delhi amid ongoing heatwave. AFP

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 10:23 AM

India's capital Delhi recorded its first heat-related death this year as temperatures reached record highs, media reported on Thursday.

Parts of northwest and central India have been experiencing heat wave to severe heat wave conditions for weeks, and the temperature in Delhi reached a record high of 52.9°C (127.22°F) in Mungeshpur neighbourhood on Wednesday.


That reading may be revised however, as maximum temperatures in other parts of the city ranged from 45.2°C to 49.1°C.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The capital territory's first heat-related fatality this year was a 40-year-old labourer who died of heatstroke on Wednesday, The Indian Express newspaper reported.

Delhi's lieutenant governor on Wednesday directed the government to ensure measures were taken to protect labourers by providing water and shaded areas at construction sites and granting them paid leave from noon to 3pm.

Delhi recorded a temperature of 36°C which felt like 37.8°C on Thursday morning, according to India's weather department. It has predicted heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over northwest and central India will begin reducing gradually from today.

India classifies a heat wave as a situation where the maximum temperature is 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal, while a severe heat wave occurs when the maximum is higher than normal by 6.5 degrees or more.

ALSO READ:


More news from World