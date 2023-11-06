'Unnatural death': Kerala vlogger passes at age 33

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 11:42 AM

Food lovers around Kerala, the southern state of India, woke up to devastating news of the passing of popular vlogger Rahul N. Kutty. He was known for his collaboration with social media platform Eat Kochi Eat. As per police, Kutty’s parents and friends found him unconscious in his bedroom at his residence in Kochi, reported Indian media.

Kutty died on November 4, Saturday. Local media reports say that the Panangad police has registered a case of unnatural death.

The 33-year-old was known for exploring and introducing eateries in the city since 2015. As of November 6, the platform has over 400,000 followers.

Eat Kochi Eat shared the heartbreaking news on its Instagram page. Along with a picture of Kutty, the note read “We are extremely devastated to share with you all that our beloved Rahul N Kutty has passed away. Kindly keep him in your prayers and wish we & his family find the strength to bear the loss of this beautiful soul.” The comments on the post were blocked.

Kutty’s last video on the Eat Kochi Eat account was posted on October 31. In the video, he talks about unniappam, a sweet snack, prepared near the Edappally Ganapathy Ambalathil temple in Kochi.

According to Onmanorama, Kutty had recently started a coffee shop on a partnership basis at Panampilly Nagar.

Kutty is survived by his wife Sreepriya and their two-year-old son Ishit.

