India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) addesses the media before the opening of the first session of the Parliament in New Delhi on June 24. AFP

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 3:46 PM

Asserting that people had supported the BJP-led alliance in the parliamentary polls by electing the NDA government for third successive time, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a veiled jibe at INDIA bloc, saying he can understand the pain of some people "who suffered a huge defeat despite spreading lies continuously".

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said people had blessed his government for its "policy of zero-tolerance" towards corruption.

"Yesterday and today, several MPs have expressed their views of the President's address, especially those who have come among us for the first time as parliamentarians. They followed all the rules of the Parliament and their behaviour was like that of an experienced parliamentarian and despite being the first timer, they have enhanced the dignity of the House and have made this debate more valuable with their views," he said.

The Prime Minister said that his government works on the principle of "appeasement of none, justice for all".

"The country has blessed us for our zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Today India's credibility has increased across the world...The sole aim of our every policy, every decision, every action has been India first," he said.

"The public has chosen us in the world's largest election campaign and I can understand the pain of some people. Despite spreading lies continuously, they suffered a huge defeat," he added.

As opposition members sought to raise the issue of ethnic violence in Manipur at the beginning of PM Modi's speech, Speaker Om Birla said an MP from the state has taken part in the debate.

The Speaker conveyed his displeasure to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying his behaviour as Leader of the Opposition was not according to parliamentary traditions.

Speaker said Rahul Gandhi had given directions to opposition members to come to the well of the House. "This is wrong," Birla said. PM Modi accused opposition parties of practising appeasement politics. "This country has seen the politics of appeasement for a long time and the model of governance of appeasement for a long time...'Hum tushtikaran nahi santushtikaran ke vichaar ko lekar chalein hai'," he said. PM Modi also expressed the government's resolve to work for a developed India. "I assure the countrymen that we have taken the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat' and we will make efforts to fulfil that resolution and we will do it with full dedication and honesty and we will spend every moment of our time to fulfil this resolution," he said.

The debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address started in Lok Sabha on Monday.