UAE warns citizens in the Philippines as Typhoon Gaemi lashes Manila

The UAE embassy in Manila called upon citizens residing in the Philippines to exercise caution due to heavy floods.
This advisory comes as the Southeast Asian nation experiences intense rain as Typhoon Gaemi is enhancing a southwest monsoon.
The embassy stressed the need to follow safety measures issued by authorities. In case of emergency situations, the helplines to contact are 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
The embassy also asked UAE nationals to register for the Twajudi service, which is provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate communication with citizens abroad.
Amid the floods, classes at all academic levels and work at most government offices in the Philippines halted, while stock and foreign exchange trading were suspended.
According to Manila's airport authority, 13 flights were cancelled on Wednesday. The Philippine coastguard said 354 passengers and 31 vessels were stranded in ports.
However, flights between UAE and Manila “are still operating as normal” and no suspension has yet been announced.
A spokesperson for Philippine Airlines (PAL) told Khaleej Times Philippine flights to and from Dubai are still operating as normal. Budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CebPac) and Dubai-based Emirates has made no annoucement as of yet. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad confirmed that flights have no experienced any disruptions.
