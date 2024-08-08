UAE warns citizens in Japan due to tsunami alert issued after earthquake

Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 3:13 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 3:16 PM

The UAE has warned its citizens in Japan after a tsunami alert was issued in the country on Thursday. The warning came after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the country.

Citizens have been advised by the UAE's embassy in Tokyo to exercise caution due to the high tide that may affect coastal areas in Miyaki prefecture.

The mission stressed the importance of following safety instructions issued by authorities on ground.