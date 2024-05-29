E-Paper

UAE President arrives in Beijing for state visit to China

This comes after the Ruler's two-day visit to South Korea

By Wam

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 8:00 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in the Chinese capital, Beijing, today at the start of a two-day state visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

This comes after the President's two-day visit to South Korea, where he said he held "fruitful discussions" on strengthening bilateral relations with Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol.


The delegation accompanying the Ruler on the visit includes Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology among other senior officials.

