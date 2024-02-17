UAE offers condolences to Philippines over victims of landslide

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the magnitude 5.8 quake in Mindanao region
The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Philippines over victims of the landslide that occurred in the province of Davao de Oro, in the south of the country.
The calamity caused the death, injury and loss of dozens of people and caused serious damage.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Philippine government, Filipino people and to families and relatives of the victims. It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
There were no immediate reports of injuries from the magnitude 5.8 quake in Mindanao region
Federal Aviation Administration starts investigation after the crash of Bombardier Challenger 600 jet carrying 5 people
The lawsuit claimed ByteDance’s chairman Lidong Zhang disliked Puris celebrating her team’s successes and believed women should always remain humble and express modesty
The former PM sends his brother to meet leaders of other parties after his party trailed independent candidates of Imran Khan
PTI loyalists win around 70 of the more than 200 seats called for the 266-member national assembly
27 killed in Maco town's landslide on Tuesday, officials revise the number of missing people to 89 from 110
The remains of the crew members were found during a search and rescue effort
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi replaces 'Iron General' Valeriy Zaluzhnyi