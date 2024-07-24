UAE leaders offer condolences to Philippine president over deaths in floods

In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others
President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of condolences to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr over the deaths that were recorded after Typhoon Gaemi pummelled the Southeast Asian country.
At least 12 people died from floods and landslides across the country, the national disaster agency said on Wednesday.
Amid the floods, classes at all academic levels and work at most government offices were suspended. Hundreds of flights were grounded; however, those between Dubai and Manila were unaffected as of Press time.
The UAE Embassy in Manila earlier issued an alert, calling on Emiratis in the Philippines to exercise caution.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, also sent cables of condolences Philippine President Marcos.
