UAE consulate warns citizens in Kerala amid heavy rains, landslides

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 3:17 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 3:45 PM

The UAE mission in Kerala has called on citizens in India to exercise caution due to the heavy rains in the north of the state of Kerala.

UAE nationals must avoid high places, valleys, and waterfalls, the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates Kerala warned in a post on X.

The mission also stressed the necessity of following safety instructions issued by the authorities. In emergency cases, citizens can contact on the helplines 0097180024 or 0097180044444. Citizens are also urged to register for the Tawajodi service.

