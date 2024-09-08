Typhoon Yagi weakens but leaves a trail of destruction, toll rises to 14 in Vietnam

A man stands amid debris as he inspects the damage after Super Typhoon Yagi hit Ha Long, in Quang Ninh province, on Sunday. AFP

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 3:23 PM

The death toll from Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam rose to 14 on Sunday, and the storm was downgraded to a tropical depression, after it ripped roofs off buildings, sank boats and triggered landslides.

The typhoon left a trail of destruction and two dozen people dead across southern China and the Philippines before it ravaged Vietnam.

A family of four was killed in a landslide in the mountainous Hoa Binh province of northern Vietnam early Sunday morning, according to state media.

The landslide happened around midnight, after several hours of heavy rain brought by Yagi, when a hillside gave way and collapsed onto a house, VNExpress said, citing local authorities.

Since Friday, 10 others have been killed in storm-related incidents, some crushed by falling trees or drifting boats, the defence ministry's disaster management agency said on Sunday.

Water is whipped up by high winds onto the shore of Phuong Luu lake as Super Typhoon Yagi hits Hai Phong on Saturday. AFP

While Vietnam's weather agency downgraded the storm on Sunday, several areas of the port city of Hai Phong were under half a metre (1.6 feet) of flood waters, and electricity was out, with power lines and electric poles damaged, according to AFP journalists.

At Ha Long Bay, a Unesco World Heritage site about 70 km up the coast from the city, fishermen were in shock as they examined the damage on Sunday morning.

The disaster management authority said 30 vessels sank at boat lock areas in coastal Quang Ninh province along Ha Long Bay after being pounded by strong wind and waves.

The typhoon also damaged nearly 3,300 houses, and more than 120,000 hectares of crops in the north of the country, the authority said.

Rooftops of buildings were blown off and motorbikes were left toppled over in piles of building debris, AFP journalists observed.

Pham Van Thanh, 51, a crew member of a tourist boat, said all the vessel's crew remained on board since Friday to prevent it from sinking.

"The wind was pushing from our back, with so much pressure that no boat could stand," Thanh told AFP.