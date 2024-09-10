Typhoon Yagi: Death toll rises to 127 in Vietnam

Historian Allan Lichtman reveals his much-discussed, once-every-four-years White House prediction, based on what he calls the '13 keys' method
Typhoon Yagi and the landslides and floods it triggered have killed at least 127 people, and 54 others are missing in northern Vietnam, the disaster management agency said on Tuesday.
Most of the victims were killed in landslides and flash floods, the agency said in a report. Nearly 764 people have been injured, it added.
Historian Allan Lichtman reveals his much-discussed, once-every-four-years White House prediction, based on what he calls the '13 keys' method
A massive television audience is expected to tune in on Tuesday to watch Harris go toe to toe with Trump over what both are calling the most important election of modern times
This was one of the most violent attacks in years, according to Britain-based Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman
The elections are the first to be held under a law passed in January 2022 that increased the overall number of seats in the house, reserved a higher number for women and lowered the minimum age for candidates
Turk sees the need to change paths to avoid a future filled with military escalation, repression, disinformation, deepening inequality and rampant climate change
The most common types of microplastics detected in the study were polyethylene and polypropylene, commonly found in single-use packaging, takeaway containers and disposable utensils
Tens of thousands lined the streets of capital Dili, waving Vatican-coloured flags and umbrellas while screaming as the 87-year-old was driven through the streets flanked by security
More than 600 people were killed in the weeks leading up to Hasina's ouster, according to a preliminary United Nations report