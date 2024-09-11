Two killed in attack on Pakistani polio vaccination team

Security officials lay a wreath over the coffin of a slain policeman who was killed along with a polio worker in an attack by gunmen in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on September 11, 2024. — AFP

Unidentified assailants opened fire on a polio vaccination team in northwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing one of those handing out doses and one policeman escorting him, police said.

The attack in the region bordering Afghanistan comes two days after Pakistan launched its latest national campaign to stamp out the virus, which still poses a health threat in the South Asian nation, although mostly eradicated elsewhere.

"Unidentified armed men opened fire on polio vaccination team in a subdivision of Bajaur tribal district as they were on the vaccination campaign," said district police officer Waqas Rafique.

No group has claimed responsibility, but previously Islamist militant groups in the region have claimed similar attacks on polio teams, falsely portraying the inoculation campaigns as a Western conspiracy to sterilise children. Pakistan began its latest national campaign earlier this week, aiming to administer the vaccine to up to 30 million children, the prime minister's office said. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world still struggling to eradicate polio.

A local police union group called for a strike by policemen and a boycott of security duties for the vaccination campaign in the Bajaur district following the killing of their colleague.