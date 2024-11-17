Twenty-three arrested in India's Manipur after violent protests

People run past burning vehicles during a protest to condemn the alleged killing of women and children in Imphal, capital of India's northeastern state of Manipur, on Saturday. AFP

Police arrested 23 people on Sunday in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur for ransacking and setting fire to the homes of lawmakers and ministers, while hundreds demonstrated against recent violent killings in defiance of a curfew.

The violence, marking the second day of unrest in the area, has led to a tense standoff in Imphal, the state capital.

"The situation is relatively calm today but unpredictable,” a senior state police official told Reuters, adding the situation was being closely monitored.

The arrests followed Saturday's violence, which involved what a police statement said was the "ransacking and arson" of the houses of several state lawmakers and ministers.

Police personnel block women activists of Khwairamband Ima Keithel Joint Coordinating Committee for Peace as they stage a protest to condemn the alleged killing of women and children in Imphal, capital of India's northeastern state of Manipur, on Saturday. AFP

"Police resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the mob. Eight persons have been injured in the process," the statement said, adding additional security forces were deployed.

An indefinite curfew was imposed on Saturday and internet and mobile services were suspended after protesters tried to storm the residences of several lawmakers, including state Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Protesters are demanding accountability for the deadly violence, that has, in the latest incident, claimed the lives of at least two women and two children.

Since May 2023, inter-communal clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have resulted in at least 250 deaths and displaced 60,000 people. Early on Sunday, the body of a woman, believed to be a member of a missing Meitei family, was found in a river, while three other bodies, including two children, were recovered on Friday. Identification is ongoing, but they are likely linked to the missing family, a district administration official from Jiribam told Reuters. A Kuki man's body was also found from the area on Sunday though authorities have yet to confirm cause of death, but said it “could be linked to the violence”. Tensions flared last week when a 31-year-old woman from the Kuki tribal community was burned alive. Kuki groups have blamed Meitei militants for the act.

Manipur has become divided into two ethnic enclaves: the Meitei controlled valley, and the Kuki-dominated hills, separated by a stretch of no-man's land monitored by federal forces.