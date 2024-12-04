Tokyo to propose four-day workweek for government staff

Pedestrians walk down Takeshita Street in the popular area of Harajuku in central Tokyo. AFP File Photo

Tokyo's governor wants to introduce a four-day workweek for government staffers in the capital as part of a nationwide push to encourage parenthood.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called Japan's stubbornly low birth rate a "quiet emergency" and has pledged policies like flexible working hours.

The expectation that working mothers should still shoulder domestic burdens, raise children and care for relatives is believed to be a key factor behind the dearth of babies.

To make work-life balance easier for parents, Governor Yuriko Koike wants to offer civil servants employed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government the option to work a truncated week beginning in April.

"Lagging behind in women's empowerment is Japan's long-standing issue, and overcoming the status quo and making society more diverse and prosperous is key for our bright future," she said in a policy speech to the assembly.

"We will start with thorough support for work-life balance by introducing a more flexible working hour system, such as three holidays per week," she added.

Under the plan, government staff except shift workers may take up to three days off weekly, but will still need to complete 155 hours per month, Sachi Ikegami, a Tokyo Metropolitan Government official in charge of personnel affairs told AFP on Wednesday.

Employees raising young children will also be offered more flexible hours, with work days shortened by up to two hours, Ikegami added.