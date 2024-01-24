Thousands lose $16 million in Singapore 'fake friend' scams

French foreign ministry official says the bloc has been working for several weeks to create a specific sanctions regime against the group
More than 6,300 people fell prey to "fake friend" scams in Singapore last year and collectively lost an equivalent of nearly $16 million, according to police.
Such scams involve contacting victims, pretending to be someone they know, and asking for financial assistance.
The wealthy city-state has been hit with a surge in scams in recent years, with authorities issuing frequent warnings to the public against fresh schemes from criminals.
Police said in a statement Tuesday the scams had cost victims Sg$21.1 million ($15.7 million) in losses between January and November last year.
In the latest case, five Malaysians were extradited on Tuesday to Singapore over "fake friend" scam calls involving over $1 million in lost funds, police said in a statement.
Malaysian and Singaporean police had raided two apartments in Malaysia's Johor state, which borders the city-state, earlier this month in a joint operation.
They arrested the five men between the ages of 19 and 36 for suspected involvement in scams targeting Singaporeans.
The men were extradited to Singapore on Tuesday and will be charged for conspiracy to cheat on Wednesday, police said.
Police believe the syndicate to be responsible for over 500 police reports and losses amounting to over Sg$1.4 million since June of last year.
The five men face up to 10 years in jail and a fine if convicted of conspiracy to cheat.
"The Singapore Police Force has been working closely with the Royal Malaysia Police to detect and cripple these transnational scam syndicates who prey on our citizens," said David Chew, director of the force's Commercial Affairs Department.
French foreign ministry official says the bloc has been working for several weeks to create a specific sanctions regime against the group
His words come days after Saudi foreign minister said that the kingdom agreed regional peace includes peace for Israel
There has been an 86% drop in study permits issued to Indians in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous quarter
One of the survivors is in a critical condition, according to police
Border points closed following a dispute over demands for drivers from both sides to have visas and passports
He had been battling with a prolonged illness for several months
The European Union is due to hold a meeting on February 1 to unblock the 50-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine
The female workers approached the embassy after they faced work-related issues