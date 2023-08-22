Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin to serve 8 years in jail, court statement says

Photo: AP

Published: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 9:06 AM

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who returned from self-exile on Tuesday, will serve a total of eight years in prison, according to a statement by the Supreme Court.

The jail term covers three different cases for abuse of power and malfeasance, illegally ordering a state-run bank to issue a foreign loan, and illegally holding shares via nominees. Thaksin was taken to the Supreme Court earlier on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: