UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin to serve 8 years in jail, court statement says

The jail term covers three different cases for abuse of power and malfeasance

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Published: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 9:06 AM

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who returned from self-exile on Tuesday, will serve a total of eight years in prison, according to a statement by the Supreme Court.

The jail term covers three different cases for abuse of power and malfeasance, illegally ordering a state-run bank to issue a foreign loan, and illegally holding shares via nominees. Thaksin was taken to the Supreme Court earlier on Tuesday.

ALSO READ:


More news from World