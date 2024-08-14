E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Thai court removes PM from office in ethics case

Judge Punya Udchachon said the court voted five to four to remove Srettha from office over the appointment of a minister with a criminal conviction

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 12:52 PM

Thailand's Constitutional Court removed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from office on Wednesday as it ruled against him in an ethics case that throws the kingdom into fresh political turmoil.

Judge Punya Udchachon, reading the ruling, said the court voted five to four to remove Srettha from office over the appointment of a minister with a criminal conviction.


ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World