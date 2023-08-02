'Terrible loss to film industry': Bollywood stars pay tribute to veteran art director Nitin Desai

His work will 'be remembered forever', says actress Parineeti Chopra

Photo Courtesy: X (Twitter)

By Web Desk Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 3:12 PM

Indian art director Nitin Desai was found dead at his studio on Wednesday — and as soon as the news broke, tributes poured in from all corners of Bollywood, from filmmakers to actors and actresses.

Working his way up from TV to the film industry, Desai was a well-respected figure who had raked in multiple awards, including four National Film Awards, three Filmfare Best Art Direction titles, and even India's fourth-highest civilian award.

News of Desai's death rocked Bollywood. Indian filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri was among the first to pay his condolences on X (formerly Twitter):

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said, “Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema, is no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Sanjay Dutt said Desai’s “contribution to Indian cinema has been monumental.”

Veteran actress Hema Malini said Desai’s “passing is a terrible loss to the film industry.”

Actress Parineeti Chopra tweeted, “Heartbreaking to hear about Nitin sir. Nitin Desai. His groundbreaking work, wisdom and artistry will be remembered forever. Rest in peace, sir.”

