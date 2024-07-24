Taiwan braces for Typhoon Gaemi, cancels flights, puts military on stand-by

A supermarket window is seen taped up to prepare for typhoon Gaemi which is expected to make landfall on Wednesday night in Taipei, Taiwan July 23, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 8:49 AM

Taiwan hunkered down on Wednesday ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Gaemi, with financial markets closed, people given the day off work, flights cancelled, and the military put on stand-by amid forecasts of torrential rain and strong winds.

201 international flights and almost all domestic flights have been cancelled, the transport ministry said.

Gaemi, the first typhoon of the season to affect Taiwan, is expected to make landfall on the northeast coast early evening on Wednesday, according to the island's Central Weather Administration.

Currently categorised as a medium-strength typhoon by Taiwan, it is then likely to move across the Taiwan Strait and then hit the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian late afternoon Friday.

In rural Yilan county, where the typhoon will first hit land, wind and rain gathered strength, shutting breakfast eateries and roads mostly emptied.

"This could be the biggest typhoon in recent years," fishing boat captain Hung Chun told Reuters, adding Yilan's Suao harbour was packed with boats seeking shelter.

"It's charging directly towards the east coast and if it makes landfall here the damage would be enormous."

Work and school are suspended across Taiwan, with the streets of capital Taipei almost deserted during what is normally rush hour amid squally rain.

All rail operations will stop from midday, but the high speed rail services connecting northern and southern Taiwan will continue to operate, the transport ministry said.

However, TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple, said it expected its factories to maintain normal production during the typhoon, adding it had activated routine preparation procedures.

Soldiers standing by

Some mountainous central and southern Taiwan counties are expected to see total rainfall of up to 1,800 mm during the typhoon, the weather administration said.

More than 2,000 people have been evacuated from sparsely populated mountain areas, the government said, which are at high risk of landslides from the "extremely torrential rain."