Sri Lanka to cut power prices by 22.5% from Tuesday

Violi blames two Italian X users for spreading the false information against him, and says he will go to the police to report them and the media who picked up on their message
Sri Lanka will cut power prices by 22.5 per cent from Tuesday, the utilities regulator said, as the Indian Ocean nation attempts to ease the cost of living for millions of people amid its worst financial crisis in decades.
After the crisis shrank its economy 7.8 per cent in 2022, Sri Lanka boosted power prices by 75 per cent that September, and by another 66 per cent the following February, to meet the terms of a $2.9-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Industries would also see a cut of about 33 per cent in power tariffs, the regulator added, with poorer users getting a reduction of about Rs2,000 ($7) in their bills.
"We expect this reduction to assist in the rejuvenation of the economy and help the public get relief," Manjula Fernando, chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), told reporters on Monday.
The cut will help Sri Lanka stick to an inflation target of five per cent set by its central bank, analysts said, in an economy expected to grow by 3 per cent this year after a gap of two years.
Together with higher taxes, a weaker rupee and fuel cost increases, the power price hikes had pushed inflation in the nation of 22 million to a record high of 70 per cent in September 2022.
But it declined to 1.7 per cent in June, helped by a price cut of 21.9 per cent in March this year.
Sri Lanka's four-year Extended Fund Facility with the IMF, finalised in March last year, requires the country to raise taxes, remove subsidies that have hit the power sector, and cut public sector debt.
Violi blames two Italian X users for spreading the false information against him, and says he will go to the police to report them and the media who picked up on their message
The ages of the victims range between 18 and 30 and all were killed and butchered in the same manner, according to the chief of Directorate of Criminal Investigations
Since the president's disastrous performance in debate with Trump two weeks ago, the Democrat's campaign has faced fierce opposition
The former US President was seen walking down the stairs of his aircraft after landing in New Jersey early on Sunday
There has been no statement yet from the Gaza health ministry on the official death toll
Further investigation into the case is ongoing and more people could be involved
The former US president's accounts were suspended indefinitely a day after his supporters attacked the US Capitol
Anne, 73, spent five nights in hospital after suffering what Buckingham Palace said was a minor head injury on June 23