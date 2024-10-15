Sri Lanka carrier grounds captain after mid-air argument

A Sri Lankan Airlines airbus aircraft, flies past a residential building in the island of Hulhumale, in the south of North Male Atoll, Maldives. — AFP file photo used for illustrative purposes only

Sri Lanka's national airline grounded a captain after he locked out his female copilot when she took a toilet break during a flight from Sydney to Colombo, officials said.

Sri Lanka's aviation regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), had initiated an investigation.

"The airline is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities, and the captain has been grounded pending the outcome of the investigation," SriLankan Airlines said in a statement.

The captain clashed with the female copilot over her stepping out without arranging another crew member to accompany him in the cockpit, in line with standard operating procedures, an airline source said.

Cabin crew had to persuade the captain to let the first officer back into her seat on the Airbus A330.

The two-pilot aircraft landed without incident.

The cash-strapped carrier has been plagued with chronic delays and shortages of technical crew after it ran out of money to pay for refurbished engines for some of its grounded aircraft.