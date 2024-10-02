South Korea's Yoon, Japan's Ishiba agree united response needed against North Korea

The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held his first telephone call with Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday and agreed a united response together with the United States is needed to counter North Korea's threats, his office said.
South Korea last week welcomed Ishiba's election as the head of Japan's ruling party, saying it looked forward to the two countries continuing to improve ties and working together on security and economic issues under his leadership.
Yoon told Ishiba during their call the neighbours are important partners who share values and interests and invited him to continue to communicate closely and enhance cooperation, Yoon's office said.
"The two leaders agreed that South Korea and Japan, South Korea, the United States and Japan need to unite to respond to North Korea's continued provocations," it said.
Ishiba, who was confirmed as Prime Minister on Tuesday, pledged to seek deeper ties with friendly nations to counter the gravest security threats his country has faced since World War II.
Yoon has made it a diplomatic priority to improve ties with Tokyo and build trilateral security cooperation together with the US by putting years of animosity stemming from Japan's wartime history behind.
Ishiba's predecessor Fumio Kishida and Yoon oversaw a newfound partnership after orchestrating an about-face in ties that had sunk to their lowest level in decades before Yoon came to office, prodded by US President Joe Biden.
Both Yoon's office and Japan's foreign ministry said the two leaders agreed to meet soon.
The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes and some of its previous eruptions have impacted the capital and air travel
The 207 to 121 vote was largely a repeat of the Conservatives' failed attempt last week to trigger snap elections
Reporters say they are frequently rounded up for covering attacks by militant groups or writing about the discrimination of women
Roughly 8,000 celeb-bait scams taken down from Facebook, Instagram
Weakening Krathon expected to hit land early on Thursday
The explosion at Miyazaki Airport caused a crater seven metres wide and one metre deep in the middle of the taxiway next to the runway
The discovery could shed light on the icy worlds in the mysterious outer reaches of our Solar System