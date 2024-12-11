Wed, Dec 11, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 9, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

South Korean ex-defence minister tries to commit suicide in custody

President Yoon Sook Yeol declared martial law on December 3 and sent soldiers and helicopters to parliament but was forced to rescind the decree

Published: Wed 11 Dec 2024, 7:55 AM

  • By
  • AFP

Top Stories

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Former South Korean defence minister Kim Yong-hyun tried to kill himself shortly before being formally arrested over his role in the martial law operation, Yonhap reported Wednesday.

President Yoon Sook Yeol declared martial law on December 3 and sent soldiers and helicopters to parliament but was forced to rescind the decree. Kim resigned on Thursday.

ALSO READ:



Next Story