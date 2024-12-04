South Korea opposition says to file insurrection charges against president over martial law

Photo: Reuters

South Korea's main opposition party said Wednesday it would file insurrection charges against President Yoon Suk Yeol and other top security officials over his short-lived declaration of martial law.

"We will file charges of insurrection," against Yoon, his defence and interior ministers and "key military and police figures involved, such as the martial law commander and the police chief," the Democratic Party said in a statement, adding it would also push for impeachment.