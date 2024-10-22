Son of Singapore's founder says he is now political refugee as family spat snowballs

Lee Hsien Yang, brother of Singapore's then prime minister Lee Hsien Loong and son of the city state's founding father Lee Kuan Yew. AFP File Photo

Lee Hsien Yang, the youngest son of the late founder of modern Singapore Lee Kuan Yew, said on Tuesday he is now a political refugee, in the latest twist in a high-profile feud in the city-state's most famous family.

Lee and his sister Lee Wei Ling, who died on October 9, have for years been estranged from influential elder brother Lee Hsien Loong, who was prime minister for two decades until May this year, over what to do with their father's home after his death in 2015.

The frayed relationship has played out publicly, with the younger Lee, 67, aligning himself with an opposition party during the 2020 election and last year saying he was considering running for the Singapore presidency, a largely ceremonial post.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Lee said Britain has determined he faces "a well-founded risk of persecution, and cannot safely return to Singapore".

"I sought asylum protection as a last resort. I remain a Singapore citizen and hope that some day it will become safe to return home," he said.

Singapore's government said the persecution claim was baseless and unfounded, ChannelNewsAsia reported.

Britain's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment and its high commission in Singapore referred Reuters to the foreign office in London.

Lee in his post said he had sought asylum protection in 2022, citing government "attacks" and persecution against him and his family, and that he was unable to return for his sister's funeral as a result.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper published on Tuesday, Lee said Britain had granted him asylum in August.

He had said last week that he would apply to demolish Lee Kuan Yew's home in line with his father's wishes.