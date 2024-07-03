Six dead as floods inundate vast parts of India, Bangladesh

Flood-affected people use a makeshift raft to shift to a safer place following heavy rain in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, on Wednesday. REUTERS

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 2:49 PM

Six people have been killed in floods precipitated by torrential rain across northeast India and neighbouring Bangladesh that inundated the homes of more than a million others, officials said on Wednesday.

Monsoons cause widespread destruction every year but experts say climate change is shifting weather patterns and increasing the number of extreme weather events.

Disaster authorities in India's northeastern state of Assam said four people had died over the past day, bringing the number of people killed there over successive downpours since mid-May to 38.

In Bangladesh, landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rain killed two people, including a Rohingya refugee, early on Wednesday, police commander Jahirul Hoque Bhuiyan told AFP.

Bhuiyan said authorities in Bangladesh's vast relief camps -- home to around a million Rohingya refugees from neighbouring Myanmar -- had relocated some inhabitants to safety.

The worst flooding took place in northeastern Sylhet division, where top government bureaucrat Abu Ahmed Siddique said more than 1.3 million people had been affected.

"Their villages and roads and most of their homes have been inundated by flood water," Abu Ahmed Siddique, the government administrator of Sylhet region, said.

Kamrul Hasan, the secretary of Bangladesh's disaster management ministry, said that rivers had swelled after rain upstream in India.

Much of low-lying Bangladesh is made up of deltas as the Himalayan rivers of the Ganges and Brahmaputra slowly wind towards the sea after coursing through India.

Hasan told AFP that hundreds of relief shelters had been opened around Sylhet for those forced out of their homes by flood waters.

India's weather department has issued alerts for Assam and neighbouring states warning of the risk of more flash floods.

Flood waters have damaged roads in the state and the airforce rescued 13 fishermen stranded on an island.