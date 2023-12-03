UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Second strong earthquake strikes Philippines in 24 hours

The magnitude-6.4 quake comes on the heels of 7.6 one that triggered a tsunami warning

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Residents walk past damages caused by an earthquake as they evacuate to safer grounds at Hinatuan town, Surigao del Sur province, southern Philippines on Sunday December 3, 2023. (Photo: AP)
Residents walk past damages caused by an earthquake as they evacuate to safer grounds at Hinatuan town, Surigao del Sur province, southern Philippines on Sunday December 3, 2023. (Photo: AP)

Published: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 3:05 PM

Last updated: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 3:07 PM

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Philippine islands region on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was 10 km below the Earth's surface, GFZ said.

On Saturday, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck off the cost of the island of Mindanao. A tsunami warning was issued.

ALSO READ:


More news from World