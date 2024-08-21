E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Schools, internet shut near Mumbai as protests grow against sexual abuse of minors

A janitor was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing the students in a school in Badlapur during the weekend

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
People stage a massive protest at the Badlapur Railway Station against the alleged sexual abuse of two minors at a school in Thane district, Maharashtra, India, on Tuesday. ANI
People stage a massive protest at the Badlapur Railway Station against the alleged sexual abuse of two minors at a school in Thane district, Maharashtra, India, on Tuesday. ANI

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 2:50 PM

Internet services were cut off and schools were closed for a second straight day in a town near India's financial capital Mumbai on Wednesday, as protests over the alleged sexual abuse of two, four-year old girls intensified, media said.

The protests in Badlapur, about 50 km from Mumbai, come amid nationwide demonstrations over the rape and murder of 31-year-old doctor in the eastern city of Kolkata.


A janitor was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing the students in a school in Badlapur during the weekend, media reported.

Calls and messages to police officials in Badlapur from Reuters were not answered on Tuesday.

Angry protesters blocked railway tracks for hours on Tuesday, demanding justice for the children, echoing similar protests across the country by doctors and women's groups.

Authorities ordered schools to remain shut and internet services were suspended for a second day to quell any gatherings or protests, news channel ABP reported.

Maharshtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the case would be tried in a fast-track court. Shinde said on Wednesday that the protests were politically motivated.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare along with supporters protesting against the alleged sexual abuse of two minors in Badlapur in Thane district of Maharashtra, India, on Tuesday. —ANI
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare along with supporters protesting against the alleged sexual abuse of two minors in Badlapur in Thane district of Maharashtra, India, on Tuesday. —ANI

Maharashtra, India's richest state, has state elections scheduled later this year, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party faces a tough fight from a joint opposition coalition.

Opposition parties in the state have called for a state-wide strike on August 24, Congress lawmaker Varsha Gaikwad said during a protest in Mumbai on Wednesday.


More news from World