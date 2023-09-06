Schools, offices to remain closed from September 8-10 as Delhi prepares to host G20

Traffic moves past the 'Bharat Mandapam', the main venue of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, September 5, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 4:53 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 4:54 PM

Delhi Minister Atishi on Wednesday announced that all schools, colleges and offices will remain closed across the city from September 8-10 in view of the G20 Leaders Summit over the weekend.

The AAP leader also said that Delhi is ready to welcome the delegates. The Summit is being held in New Delhi from September 9-10.

Adressing a press conference along with Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi said, "In view of the G20 summit, all schools, colleges and offices will remain closed across Delhi from September 8 to September 10..." Atishi added that major arterial roads have been revamped and decked to welcome the foreign delegates.

She further added that the tunnel around the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), is funded by the central government, but the entire tunnel complex, the integrated transit corridor, is constructed by the Public Works Department.

'It provides a link from 'Purana Qila' to the Ring Road. It provides a security through which the G20 delegates can enter the ITPO complex. It would be useful in the future too,' she added.

The senior Aam Admi Party leader said that the Delhi government has planted 1.5 lakh saplings ahead of the G20 summit.

'Fountains have been installed in 30 places. More than 80-90 statues have been installed. More than 1.5 lakh plants are planted,' Minister Atishi added while elaborating on the G20 preparations.

Delhi minister added that the AAP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also beautified and overhauled major markets in Greater Kailash 2 and Mehrauli.

'Now we can say that Delhi is ready to welcome the G20 delegates... There would be minor inconvenience for the citizens due to restrictions but I insist to everyone that G20 is a huge opportunity for our country...,' she added.

World leaders including US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak will be attending the G20 Summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Chinese President XI Xinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the Summit.

Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The government today also launched the ‘G20 India’ mobile app for seamless and smooth functioning with Indian and foreign delegates. The G20 India mobile app having all member countries’ language options will help delegates access UPI and navigation facilities during the summit.

