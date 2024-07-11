E-Paper

Saudi-Pakistan flight: Smoke seen as plane lands; passengers slide to safety

Guests and cabin crew were safely evacuated using the evacuation slide, the airline said

by

Web Desk
Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 3:30 PM

An aircraft from Riyadh to Pakistan began emanating smoke while it was landing at Peshawar International Airport on July 11.

In a statement issued by Saudia, the airline said that the aircraft was brought to a complete halt and that "relevant authorities were notified". It said that the smoke could be seen from one of the tyres of the plane.


Passengers and cabin crew were safely evacuated using the emergency slide, it added.

The aircraft is now undergoing technical evaluation by specialists, this includes repairs, comprehensive inspections, subsequent tests.

Web Desk


