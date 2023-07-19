Saudi Arabia prepares to welcome international pilgrims for Umrah

Photo: Reuters File

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 5:11 PM

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced on Wednesday that it will start receiving pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia through air, land and sea ports for the Umrah season.

Pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom can apply for an e-visa via the Nusuk platform https://www.nusuk.sa.

Apart from facilitating procedures for the arrival of the pilgrims to Makkah and Madinah from different parts of the world, the same platform can be used for accommodation at Al Munawwarah as well as transport services. The platform also provides important information regarding the pilgrimage and also has interactive maps in several languages.

Pilgrims arriving in the Kingdom can perform Umrah and visit the Prophet's Mosque.

The Ministry said that preparations have been made with relevant authorities to start receiving pilgrims.

The Ministry also said that the use of development projects and infrastructure in the kingdom to provide quality services will enable pilgrims to perform Umrah in the most comfortable way.

In 2022, nearly 900,000 pilgrims, including some 780,000 from abroad, were welcomed to Makkah and Madinah.

