Saudi Arabia executes Filipino worker convicted of murder

Saudi Arabia executed a Filipino worker who had been convicted of murder despite Manila's efforts to stop the capital punishment, Philippine officials said on Tuesday.

The name of the executed Filipino, details about the crime and the date of the execution were not disclosed following the family's request for privacy.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said his government had exhausted all efforts to prevent the "unfortunate" execution.

"It was a terrible tragedy," Marcos said. "We tried everything for many, many years."

These efforts included a presidential appeal, "but the victim's family refused to accept blood money in return for forgiveness of the Filipino, and so the execution proceeded," the foreign department said in a statement. Marcos said the two governments had been locked in negotiations over the case for the past "five to six years". "Unfortunately, the law there is very strict and apparently the conviction has stood and one of ours has been taken away." Marcos vowed to help bring the worker's body back to the Philippines.

Millions of Filipinos work overseas — with large numbers concentrated in the Middle East — due to limited job opportunities at home.