E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Resist external interference, Chinese President Xi tells leaders at a Central Asia summit

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation aims to foster economic ties between member countries and develop giant projects to link China and Europe via Central Asia

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, China's President Xi Jinping talks to Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states leaders' summit in Astana on Thursday. AFP
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, China's President Xi Jinping talks to Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states leaders' summit in Astana on Thursday. AFP

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 3:43 PM

"We should join hands to resist external interference, firmly support each other, take care of each other's concerns... and firmly control the future and destiny of our countries and regional peace and development in our own hands," Xi told a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The SCO, which encompasses a vast stretch of the globe from Moscow to Beijing, includes around half the world's population and on Thursday welcomed its 10th member, Belarus.


Its other permanent members are this year's host Kazakhstan, India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and, as of last year, Iran.

"The world stands again at a crossroads," CCTV reported Xi as saying.


"It is extremely important to the world that the SCO stands on the right side of history and on the side of fairness and justice."

On Wednesday, Xi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who told the Chinese leader that the Shanghai alliance was strengthening its role as "one of the key pillars of a fair multipolar world order".

The SCO's main thrust is fostering economic ties between member countries and developing giant projects to link China and Europe via Central Asia.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- which China has refused to condemn -- has increased major powers' interest in the region. Moscow is seeking to maintain its traditional sway there but Beijing now has strong ties through its flagship Belt and Road infrastructure project, while the West is also vying for influence.

According to CCTV, Xi told leaders on Thursday: "We must safeguard the right to development, adhere to inclusiveness, jointly promote technological innovation, maintain the stability and smoothness of industrial and supply chains, stimulate the endogenous power of the regional economy and promote the realisation of common development goals".



More news from World