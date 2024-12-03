Relief as Delhi schools reopen but smog crisis persists

Children attend a class at a school in New Delhi on Tuesday — AFP

Teenage student Aniksha is relieved to be back in class in India's capital — even if the choking smog that prompted her school to close last month has yet to dissipate.

New Delhi and the surrounding metropolitan area is home to more than 30 million people and is blanketed by a thick and acrid haze each winter.

The public health crisis has grown steadily worse over the years and weeks-long school closures across the capital, aimed at shielding vulnerable children from the harmful skies, are now an annual occurrence.

But for the students like Aniksha it is a dreary ritual that disrupts their learning for weeks and keeps them stuck at home, isolated from friends.

"It's boring to stay at home," Aniksha, who uses only one name, told AFP on the grounds of her government school in the capital's west.

"I'm happy that class is back," the 13-year-old added. "You can do more in school. You can interact with the teachers and also get their help."

Nearly two million students across Delhi were out of schools for more than two weeks last month as the skies overhead turned a sickly yellow-grey.

At the peak of the smog, levels of PM2.5 — dangerous cancer-causing microparticles that enter the bloodstream through the lungs — surged more than 60 times the World Health Organisation's recommended daily maximum.

Children play on the premises of a school in New Delhi on Tuesday. — AFP

Delhi's government gave schools the option to reopen last week, and many have resumed in-person classes in the days since.

But the crisis has not abated, with PM2.5 levels still 16 times the WHO limit on Tuesday, and the city regularly ranking as the world's most polluted by monitoring company IQAir over the past few days.

Schools are directed to offer online alternatives during smog closures to minimise disruption to lessons.

In practice, remote learning highlights the gulf between the city's prosperous classes and its mass of urban poor.

"Online teaching doesn't help much, many children don't have smartphones or struggle for network," language teacher Vandana Pandey, 29, told AFP.

Pandey said the school closures also did nothing to protect the health of students at her government school, who did not have the means to shield themselves from the poisonous air.

"They come from humble backgrounds," she said. When they don't have school, they are either playing outside or helping out their parents. They are not staying at home," she told AFP.

"It's not helping them in any way."