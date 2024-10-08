Record number of climbers chase 14-peak dream in Tibet

Nepali mountaineer Nima Rinji Sherpa at the Mount Annapurna base camp. At just 18 years old, Nepali mountaineer Nima Rinji Sherpa is on the brink of a remarkable achievement. -- AFP

A record number of climbers are gathered in Tibet to complete mountaineering's pinnacle achievement, summiting the world's tallest 14 peaks.

Only about 50 climbers have climbed all mountain peaks above 8,000 metres, a feat that took most years, or even decades, to complete.

About 20 are vying for the record books this month, some spurred by a blockbuster Netflix documentary giving the endeavour a wider profile.

Technological advancements have made the feat easier to accomplish.

"We are growing as a community, and we are representing mountaineering all over the world," Pakistani climber Shehroze Kashif, 22, told AFP.

"I think that's great... they are completing their dream, as I am."

It took Italian climber Reinhold Messner 16 years from his initial summit to become the first person in the world considered to have climbed all 14 peaks in 1986.

But most of the climbers assembled in the Chinese Himalayas at the base camp of Mount Shisha Pangma only began their attempts within the past few years.

They have already summited the 13 other highest peaks, located in the Himalayan and Karakoram ranges, straddling Nepal, Pakistan, Tibet and India.

Many have been waiting to scale the 8,027-metre-high Tibetan peak since last year, when China closed the mountain to climbers after two American women and their Nepali guides were killed in an avalanche.

The aspirants are a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars.

Teenage Nepali climber Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, aims to be the youngest to climb all 14.

Several hope to be the first from their respective countries to accomplish the feat.

Advances in mountaineering technology, weather forecasting and logistical support have made this once-inaccessible goal more achievable -- particularly for those who can afford it.

Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks, Nepal's biggest mountaineering expedition company, told AFP that climbers could expect to pay up to $700,000 for full support teams.

But he said the hefty price tag had not dissuaded a growing number of people from pursuing the endeavour.

"They climb one or two, and then the mountains attract them," he said. "Soon they might decide to climb them all".

Teams of support crews and helicopters for rapid transportation between base camps have allowed climbers to tackle multiple mountains in a single season.

"It is clear that the pioneers back then, they did much more difficult, dangerous and exceptional ascents," German mountaineering chronicler Eberhard Jurgalski told AFP.

"Now it is possible to do them within three months. The logistics are so world-class now."

British-Nepali climber Nirmal Purja famously completed the 14 peaks in just over six months in 2019, shattering the previous record of seven years.

His efforts were chronicled in a Netflix documentary, inspiring a new wave of athletes to try and eclipse his speed run.