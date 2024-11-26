'Record' drone barrage pummels Ukraine as missile tensions seethe

Ukrainian service personnel use searchlights as they search for drones in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike in Kyiv on Sunday. REUTERS

Russia launched a record 188 drones at Ukraine overnight, Kyiv said on Tuesday, amid growing international tensions after Russia fired a nuclear-capable missile that could reach European cities.

The Kremlin declined on Tuesday to confirm that Ukrainian forces had again launched US-provided long-range ATACMS at Russia this week but blamed Washington for escalating the conflict nonetheless.

Moscow and Kyiv have been ratcheting up their drone and missile broadsides, with Ukraine recently firing US long-range missiles at Russia and the Kremlin retaliating with an experimental hypersonic missile.

The barrage came as ambassadors from Ukraine and Nato's 32 members were due to meet in Brussels over Russia's firing last week of the intermediate-range missile on the city of Dnipro.

"During the night attack, the enemy launched a record number of Shahed strike unmanned aerial vehicles and unidentified drones," the air force said on Tuesday, referring to Iranian-designed drones and putting the overall number fired at 188.

The air force said it had shot down 76 Russian drones in 17 regions, while another 95 were either lost from their radars or downed by electronic jamming defensive systems. It did not specify what happened to the remainder.

Moscow also fired four Iskander-M ballistic missiles, the air force said.

"Unfortunately, critical infrastructure facilities were hit, private and apartment buildings were damaged in several regions," a statement said.

AFP journalists heard explosions ring out over the capital, while Kyiv city officials said the air alert had lasted five hours and 10 Russian drones were shot down there.

In the western Ternopil region, which is among those spared the worst of the fighting, authorities said drones had damaged a "critical infrastructure facility," without elaborating.

They said however that the attack had disrupted electricity in the city of Ternopil and surrounding towns, and that engineers were working to stabilise supplies.

Putin had said the new missile attack last week was in response to Ukraine firing weapons supplied by the United States and Britain into Russia.

The Kremlin leader warned that Moscow felt it had the right to hit military facilities in countries that allow Ukraine to use their weapons against Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week called the strike "the latest bout of Russian madness" and appealed for updated air-defence systems to meet the new threat.

Kyiv says it hopes to get "concrete and meaningful outcomes" after calling the meeting of the Nato-Ukraine Council.