Ready to hold talks but not strike a deal, says Pakistan's former PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Friday, emphasised that a deal is made by someone who wants to leave the country or avoid incarceration, according to Pakistani media reports.
Responding to questions by the media persons in the Adiala Jail, Imran Khan said his party was ready to hold talks for the last 18 months but not to strike a deal.
The PTI founder said that negotiations were held in politics but were held with opponents, not friends.
He added that his party would hold talks with everyone except for three parties, reported Pakistani media. He named Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur; leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub; and leader of the opposition in the Senate, Shibli Faraz for holding negotiations.
"I have proposed these three names for talks and not a deal," the incarcerated leader said.
Khan also apprised the media that "they" were going to lodge the fourth case against him with regard to the Toshakhana gifts. They should make whatever cases they want all at once, he added.
Earlier on Thursday, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan claimed that his party was neither holding dialogues with anyone nor had any special message for talks, as per a report by Pakistani media.
Barrister Gohar, speaking to journalists outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, said that former prime minister was facing "politically-motivated" cases, adding that the PTI founder requested the judiciary to give judgements on his cases at the earliest.
According to Pakistani media reports, "Ali Amin Gandapur, Omar Ayub Khan and Shibli Faraz have been given the go-ahead to hold talks, but not to strike a deal," Gohar said, adding that they were to talk to anyone except three political parties.
