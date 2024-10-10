Ratan Tata, the 'decent' billionaire: 5 times the corporate titan in India put people before profits

Photo: reuters file

The world knew Ratan Tata as the industrialist, an icon, the Indian mogul who transformed Tata Group into a global powerhouse — but the countless people who remember him would speak not only about his empire. Beyond business, he was a man with a heart, one who would put people first over profit.

His contributions to Indian society earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan in 2008. His philanthropic work spans across various areas, from education and healthcare to animal welfare.

Here are some instances when the shy yet daring entrepreneur showed kindness and touched the lives of many.

1. He stood in solidarity with 26/11 victims

On November 26, 2008, Mumbai was rocked by a series of attacks that lasted over four days, where 10 terrorists launched 12 attacks across several locations of the city. Amid the shootings and bombings, 175 people died, including the attackers.

One of the deadly attacks took place at the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel, which is a part of the Tata Group. By the early morning of November 28, all sites except for the Taj Hotel had been secured by authorities. On November 29, India's National Security Guards (NSG) conducted an operation to flush out the remaining attackers.

Tata, who was 70 at the time, stood at the Colaba end of the hotel to oversee operations. He would sometimes be on his own and other times surrounded by his staff.

After the attacks, he ensured that the damaged sections of the hotel were reopened.

Tata Group then launched the The Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT) for providing humanitarian support in the event of disasters.

Tata personally visited each of the homes of the victims.

2. He ditched a meeting with King Charles for his pet dog

The renowned industrialist once shocked the world when he ditched a meeting with Britain's King Charles III, where he was set to be awarded for his philanthropic work. The reason? His pet dog was unwell.

Back in 2018, Tata failed to claim his lifetime achievement award from the royal and cancelled his royal meeting as one of his dogs — Tango or Tito — fell ill.

When King Charles found out, he praised the businessman's character and his love for his furry friends. “That’s a man. That’s the man Ratan is. That’s why the house of Tata is what it is. That’s why it’s on stable course."

Love for animals

Tata was known for his passion and love for animals. He opened an animal hospital — Small Animal Hospital — in Mumbai.

He had also opened an animal shelter for dogs inside the global headquarters of the Tata building. The kennel was created to house stray dogs in the area.

He would often take to social media to find homes for abandoned dogs. In one of his recent posts, he thanked the community along with dogs who donated their blood to another patient dog.

The phenomenal businessman would also take his pet dog to most of his meetings!

3. He made the Indica car after seeing a family's struggle

The well-known Indica car, which used to be a common sight across India, was inspired by a touching event.

The car's compact design was inspired by a scene Tata couldn't forget: A family of four squeezed on top of a two-wheeler vehicle.

Soon after that encounter, Tata launched the affordable Indica, which was a perfect fit for a family of four.

The businessman, who was quite active on Instagram, shared his fond memories from 25 years ago, when the car was first launched.