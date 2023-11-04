Philippines: Ex-president Duterte taken to hospital after accident at home

It aims to explore the vital role of culture in the prosperity of cities and establish the foundations for sustainable development
The Philippines' former president Rodrigo Duterte was taken to a hospital on Friday after a minor accident at his home in the province of Davao.
The 78-year-old Duterte — who was seen walking with a cane — slipped and fell in his room at home, according to an update shared by Senator Bong Go, his trusted aide.
Go said he was among those who accompanied the former president to the hospital. Duterte had to undergo an X-ray and thorough medical check-up.
"Thank God, his X-ray is okay," the senator said in Filipino. No other complications were found as a result of the accident.
After the check at Davao Doctors Hospital, Duterte even granted some picture-taking with nurses and healthcare staff.
ALSO READ:
It aims to explore the vital role of culture in the prosperity of cities and establish the foundations for sustainable development
The quake was at a depth of 94 km
At the start of his presidency in 2017, he imposed sweeping restrictions on entry of travellers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Sudan
According to the authority, the quake occurred at 3.32pm local time
He is the first major candidate to leave a race that has been dominated by his former boss-turned-rival, Donald Trump
Russia dismisses the initiative as biased as Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan wins support from more countries
The body of Robert Card, a 40-year-old army reservist, was discovered Friday night inside a tractor trailer near a recycling centre where he used to work
Tens of thousands of BNP supporters come out in protest, calling for a free and fair vote under a caretaker government