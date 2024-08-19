Philippines detects first mpox case this year

"We are not facing a deal or real negotiations, but rather the imposing of American diktats," says Abu Zuhri
The Philippines has detected a new case of the mpox virus in the country, the first since December last year, Reuters reported, citing the health department on Monday.
The Department of Health added it is awaiting test results before being able to determine the strain.
The patient was a 33-year-old Filipino male who had no travel history outside the Philippines, the Department added.
"We are awaiting sequencing results and will update once available," its spokesperson Albert Domingo said when asked about the strain.
The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency, its highest form of alert, following an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that had spread to neighbouring countries.
A new form of the virus has triggered global concern as it seems to spread easily though routine close contact.
The safety agency conducted inspections, sampling and testing of mixed spice blends after Hong Kong suspended sales of some blends of the MDH and Everest brands in April over high levels of a pesticide
The WHO has urged manufacturers to ramp up production of vaccines to rein in the spread of clade 1b cases, asking countries to donate stockpiles to countries with outbreaks
People rallied in several cities in Venezuela and as far afield as Spain, Belgium and Australia in response to a call by opposition leader Machado to join a 'Protest for the Truth'
Images on social media showed downed trees blocking roads, power lines damaged by the storm's high winds and flooded roads
Doctors across the country have held protests, candlelight marches and have refused to see non-emergency patients in the past week after the killing of a postgraduate student in Kolkata
The principles on trilateral cooperation established at the summit last year continues to serve as a roadmap for the three countries' cooperation, says South Korean President's office
If she manages to beat Trump in November, she will become the first woman and the second Black person, after Obama, to run the world's leading power