Philippines detects first mpox case this year

This is the first case since December last year, according to the country's Department of Health

By WAM

Photo: AFP
Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 10:13 AM

The Philippines has detected a new case of the mpox virus in the country, the first since December last year, Reuters reported, citing the health department on Monday.

The Department of Health added it is awaiting test results before being able to determine the strain.


The patient was a 33-year-old Filipino male who had no travel history outside the Philippines, the Department added.

"We are awaiting sequencing results and will update once available," its spokesperson Albert Domingo said when asked about the strain.

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency, its highest form of alert, following an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that had spread to neighbouring countries.

A new form of the virus has triggered global concern as it seems to spread easily though routine close contact.

