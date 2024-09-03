Philippines death toll from tropical storm rises to 13

The sector, once the country's biggest export earner, is still struggling to recover from strict border closures implemented during COVID-19
At least 13 people have died in the Philippines due to tropical storm Yagi, while schools and government offices were closed in Manila and nearby provinces on Tuesday because of expected bad weather.
Yagi, locally known as Enteng, made landfall on Monday in the eastern town of Casiguran in Aurora province, knocking out power in the municipality, disaster officer Elson Egargue said by phone.
As of 8am (0000 GMT), the centre of the storm was in coastal waters off the northern city of Laoag in Ilocos province, state weather agency Pag-asa said in a bulletin.
Yagi had sustained winds of 75kmph and was expected to move northwest over the South China Sea.
At least seven people died in Antipolo, east of Manila, from landslides and drowning, officials said. Four were reported missing after a landslide and flash flood swept them away.
"Search and rescue is ongoing," Antipolo disaster officer Enrilito Bernardo said by phone.
Fatalities were also reported in the country's central provinces. Two died in Northern Samar due to a landslide, and one person drowned in Negros Oriental, officials said. Three people died in the eastern city of Naga, according to disaster officer Ernesto Elcamel.
Another two deaths reported in the central city of Cebu have not yet been officially confirmed as caused by the storm, according to a disaster officer who declined to be named.
The Philippines typically records an average of 20 tropical storms and typhoons annually.
