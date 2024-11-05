Philippines calls for evacuations, puts troops on standby for Typhoon Yinxing

An aerial shot shows big waves rolling into the shores of Aparri town, Cagayan province, north of Manila on October 31, after Super Typhoon Kong-rey breezed through the northern town. AFP

The Philippines ordered evacuations, stockpiled food and put soldiers on standby in preparation for Typhoon Yinxing, officials said on Tuesday, as the storm barrels towards northeastern towns where it could make landfall this week.

The storm centre of the typhoon, packing winds of 120 kph was estimated to be 590 km from the eastern town of Baler in the province of Aurora, state weather agency Pag-asa said.

The local government ministry had called for those in remote communities to evacuate in advance, as rescuers could prove unable to reach them during the onslaught of the storm, defence secretary Gilberto Teodoro said.

"Various government agencies have combined efforts to issue early warnings, plan ahead and pre-position the goods and services needed," Teodoro told a briefing.

Food is being stockpiled, soldiers are on standby to help in rescue efforts and dams are releasing water ahead of time to prevent flooding, officials added.

The storm could hit land between Thursday evening and Friday morning around the northern province of Cagayan, bringing torrential rain to towns in its path, said weather agency official Nathaniel Servando, though it could still swerve away. About 24 million people could be directly affected by the typhoon, said civil defence administrator Ariel Nepomuceno. The storm is the third in less than a month to hit the Philippines, after Storm Trami and Super Typhoon Kong-rey pounded the main island of Luzon in recent weeks, killing 151, with 21 missing, civil defence figures show. "We have learned a lot. That's why our processes have been adjusted," Teodoro added.

Around 20 tropical storms strike the Philippines each year on average, bringing heavy rains, strong winds, and deadly landslides.