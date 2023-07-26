Philippines: At least 1 dead as typhoon blows off roofs, floods villages, cut power lines in northern provinces

Children walk along a sea wall at Navotas in Metro Manila on July 26 , as Typhoon Doksuri passes close to the northern tip of Luzon island. — AFP

At least one person was killed as Typhoon Doksuri lashed the northern Philippines with strong winds and rain on Wednesday, causing rivers to overflow and leaving thousands without power.

Residents in coastal communities had been evacuated ahead of the storm, which brought winds of up to 175kmph and is expected to sustain strength as it continues its course toward Taiwan and China later this week.

"We are being battered here," Manual Mamba, governor of northern Cagayan province, told Reuters.

At least one person drowned in the province of Rizal in the wake of the typhoon, the national disaster agency said.

More than 4,000 passengers were stranded at various ports in the country after sea travel was suspended, the Philippine coast guard said.

As many as 44,356 families or 180,439 individuals were affected by the typhoon across the country, according to the authorities

As of 8 am (0000 GMT) Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said in the past three hours the typhoon's centre was close to hovering and at a standstill.

But authorities issued land warnings for several counties and cities in southern Taiwan including the major port city of Kaohsiung. An emergency response centre has been set up by the central government, and nearly 50 domestic flights and four international flights, as well as many ferry lines, were cancelled..

China's National Meteorological Centre upgraded its typhoon warning alert to red from orange as of 10am (0200 GMT), the highest advisory among the four-tier colour coded warning system.

Doksuri is expected to move northwest at a speed of 10-15 kph (6-9 mph) and enter the northeastern part of the South China Sea starting Wednesday night until Thursday morning, said China's Central Meteorological Administration.

