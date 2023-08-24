Philippines announces new travel rules: OFWs may need more documents when going on vacation from September 3

File photo

[Editor's Note: An update to this story is available here, in which the government issued an apology and a clarification after the news sparked an uproar among OFWs.]

Starting September 3, Filipino expats who are flying home on holiday will have to secure and prepare more documents as the government enforces new travel rules.

The Philippines' Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (Iacat) on Thursday listed the new travel requirements — in a bid to curb illegal recruitment and fight the "menace of human trafficking".

Besides Filipino expats who are returning home for vacation, the new departure rules apply to all travellers, from those funding their own trips to tourists who are being sponsored by relatives who are living and working abroad.

Here are the basic travel documents for all, as stated in an advisory published by Iacat on Thursday:

Passport, valid at least six (6) months from the date of departure

Valid visa, if required

Boarding pass

Confirmed return or roundtrip ticket, if necessary

Requirements for OFWs

For "Balik-Manggagawa" — or overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who are currently serving their employment contract — here are the requirements:

Passport, valid at least six (6) months from the date of departure

Valid employment visa or work permit or any equivalent document

Boarding pass

Confirmed return or roundtrip ticket, if necessary

OFW Clearance, or OEC

Proof of employment, if necessary (This refers to any proof of existing employment with the current employer to which the worker is resuming employment such as current certificate of employment, valid company ID, or recent pay slip.)

Requirements for OFWs' family members

Tourists and visitors who are being sponsored by Filipinos living abroad will have to prepare more documents, too.

If the sponsor abroad is a relative within the first (1st) civil degree of the passenger, here are the requirements:

Passport, valid at least six (6) months from the date of departure

Valid visa, if required

Boarding pass

Confirmed return or roundtrip ticket

Proof of first (1st) civil degree relationship such as Original PSA-issued birth certificate/report of birth or marriage certificate/report of marriage

Copies of the following documents of sponsor, such as:

Passport

Work visa/permit, residence permit, or any equivalent document

OEC, E-receipt, or OFW Clearance, for OFW sponsors.

First civil degree relationships refer to parents, children, and spouse. Travel is considered sponsored if any part of it is funded by a person other than the passenger, such as airfare, hotel bookings/accommodation, daily expenses.

If the sponsor, however, is a relative up to fourth civil degree of consanguinity or affinity (cousin, brother-in-law, mother-in-law, etc), additional supporting documents are required:

Original Affidavit of Support and Guarantee (AOSG) that is notarised and authenticated by the Philippine Embassy/ Consulate/ Honorary Consulate.

Original PSA-issued birth certificate / report of birth or marriage certificate / report of marriage showing the exact relationship between the passenger and the sponsor

For tourists on self-funded trips

Passport, valid at least six (6) months from the date of departure

Valid visa, if required

Boarding pass

Confirmed return or round-trip ticket

Proof of hotel booking/accommodation

Financial capacity or source of income consistent with the passenger's declared purpose of travel

Proof of employment and other equivalent documents

