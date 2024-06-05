E-Paper

Philippines announces Eid Al Adha holiday

Employees who are required to work on this date should get 200 per cent of their daily wage

by

Web Desk
File: Reuters

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 1:50 PM

Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 1:56 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday announced the public holiday for the observance of Eid Al Adha.

June 17 will be a regular holiday in the Southeast Asian country, according to Proclamation No. 579, signed on June 4.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This means employees in the Philippines will enjoy a three-day weekend next week, from June 15 (Saturday) to 17 (Monday).


Those who will be required to work on this date should be paid 200 per cent of their daily wage, according to the country's labour law.

Eid Al Adha — the Festival of Sacrifice — is one of the two biggest feasts of Islam, calculated according to Hijri calendar months and determined based on the sighting of the crescent Moon.

In the UAE and other Islamic countries, it is one of the most anticipated public holidays. Those in the Emirates could get a long break of four to five days, depending on the Moon-sighting results. An announcement is expected tomorrow. (Click here to read more about how the holiday is determined.)

