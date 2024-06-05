Philippines announces Eid Al Adha holiday

Eruptions on Mount Kanlaon on the central island of Negros prompting warnings for nearby residents to wear facemasks due to the threat of falling ash
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday announced the public holiday for the observance of Eid Al Adha.
June 17 will be a regular holiday in the Southeast Asian country, according to Proclamation No. 579, signed on June 4.
This means employees in the Philippines will enjoy a three-day weekend next week, from June 15 (Saturday) to 17 (Monday).
Those who will be required to work on this date should be paid 200 per cent of their daily wage, according to the country's labour law.
Eid Al Adha — the Festival of Sacrifice — is one of the two biggest feasts of Islam, calculated according to Hijri calendar months and determined based on the sighting of the crescent Moon.
In the UAE and other Islamic countries, it is one of the most anticipated public holidays. Those in the Emirates could get a long break of four to five days, depending on the Moon-sighting results. An announcement is expected tomorrow. (Click here to read more about how the holiday is determined.)
