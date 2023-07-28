Philippines: 26 dead as passenger boat capsizes near Manila, authorities investigate

'Hail pounding the roof': Flight makes emergency landing after hailstorm causes extensive damage
Aircraft's fuselage near the wings and the nose cone suffered substantial damage
The Philippine coast guard said on Friday it will investigate why a passenger boat that capsized in a lake near the capital, killing at least 26, was allowed to sail while overloaded.
Authorities rescued 40 people on Thursday after the vessel sank in strong winds, meaning it was carrying many more passengers than it was designed for, the coast guard said.
"We have called for investigation already, including on our personnel," coast guard spokesperson Armand Balilo told CNN Philippines television, adding that complaints would be filed against the boat's captain and operator.
The vessel was designed for roughly 40 passengers but it remains unclear how many people were allowed to board. The manifest showed only 22 names, the coast guard said.
Search and rescue, and retrieval operations are ongoing, Balilo said.
It is the second-deadliest in the Southeast Asian nation this year, after 33 people died in a ferry fire in the southern Philippines in March.
The country was this week hit by Typhoon Doksuri which brought winds of up to 175 km an hour (108 miles an hour) to its northern and most populated Luzon island, where the capital Manila is located.
The country has a patchy record for maritime safety, with vessels at times sailing while overcrowded and many ageing ships still in use.
ALSO READ:
Aircraft's fuselage near the wings and the nose cone suffered substantial damage
Spacey began to cry in the dock when the not guilty verdicts were returned by the jury
Tue Nguyen, who immigrated to the US from Vietnam with her family as a child, credits her mother and stepfather as her main influences in the kitchen
The 199-metre Panama-registered Fremantle Highway was en route from Germany to Egypt
Volunteers and experts are now trying to save the remaining 46 whales, with plans to guide them to deeper water during the course of the day
The Muslim world condemned recent incidents in the EU countries where copies of the holy book were burnt or stamped on
In videos shared on Twitter, people are seen loading their shopping carts with bags of rice at US stores amid fears of shortage
The new format will expand boundaries of content creation for everyone and tap into the creativity seen in comments and captions, the Chinese-owned company said