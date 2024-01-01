Philippines: 2 dead, 231 injured in New Year fireworks, celebrations

Photo: Fireworks explode over Rockwell Center in celebration of the New Year in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 1, 2024. Reuters

Two people have died, 231 were injured in the Philippines on Monday in New Year celebrations, as per the Department of Health.

One of the deaths reported was due to firecrackers, while the other happened because of a stray bullet.

The youngest injury so far is an 11 months old baby whose face and right eye were burnt by an illegal piccolo lit on the street. So far, there have been three amputation cases.

Earlier, the authority reported 116 injuries in firework-related incidents. These victims were reported to range between 11 months to 76 years old. Majority of the cases are said to be males.

