Pakistan's Seema Haider, who crossed the border for love, offered movie role: Indian media

Haider, who is facing probe in India amid speculations that she is a Pakistani spy, has been approached to play an officer of Indian intelligence agency RAW, according to reports

In this photograph taken on July 10, 2023, Sachin Meena (L) and Seema Haider attend a media interview at their residence in Rabupura village, about 90 kilometres (55 miles) from New Delhi. (AFP)

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 1:12 PM

A Pakistani woman, who has entered India to be with the man she fell in love online, has been auditioned by a production house and could land the role of an Indian spy in a movie, according to the Indian media.

Indian news channels beamed footage of what they described as the audition team of the newly established Jani Firefox Production House speaking to the 30-year-old Seema Haider, who illegally crossed over to India with her four children in May.

Haider, who is facing probe in India amid speculations in some quarters that she is a Pakistani spy, has been approached to play an officer of Indian intelligence agency RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) in the film titled A Tailor Murder Story, according to an India Today report.

The film is based on the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur in India’s western Rajasthan state who was hacked to death by two cleaver-wielding men in June last year, the report said. It added that the film will be made on a budget of around Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore, and could release later this year.

The film is being produced by one Amit Jani, who met Seema and presented her with a shawl as she took his blessings, according to News18.

The film production team and Seema are waiting for the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) clean chit to start working on the movie, the report added. Last month, Seema was interrogated by the ATS in Uttar Pradesh that is trying to find out how she crossed the border to enter India and who helped her.

Seema and 22-year-old Sachin Meena grabbed headlines last month when their cross-border love story came under the spotlight. Seema, along with her four children, entered India via Nepal in May. They met on a gaming platform during the Covid lockdown in 2020.

She managed to reach Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, which shares borders with Nepal, without a visa and started living with Sachin in a rented accommodation. In July, Seema was arrested by Indian police, while Sachin and his father too were apprehended for sheltering her. The three were, however, later granted bail. Seema is currently living with Sachin in Greater Noida.

