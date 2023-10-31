Pakistan urged to identify, protect thousands of at-risk Afghan deportees

The body of Robert Card, a 40-year-old army reservist, was discovered Friday night inside a tractor trailer near a recycling centre where he used to work
Western embassies and the United Nations are urging Pakistan to incorporate into its plan to deport hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants a way to identify and protect Afghans who face the risk of persecution at home, officials told Reuters.
Pakistan has set November 1 for the start of the expulsions, which could leave more than 1.7 million Afghans vulnerable in the South Asian nation, from a total of 4 million migrants and refugees from its neighbour.
"We are asking the government to come up with a comprehensive system and ... mechanism to manage and register people at immediate risk of persecution if forced to return," Qaiser Khan Afridi, the spokesman for the UN refugee agency in Pakistan, told Reuters.
"Because they cannot return, they can't go back to Afghanistan because their freedom or their life might be at risk."
The body of Robert Card, a 40-year-old army reservist, was discovered Friday night inside a tractor trailer near a recycling centre where he used to work
Tens of thousands of BNP supporters come out in protest, calling for a free and fair vote under a caretaker government
The epicentre was at a distance of 375km north-northeast of Kupang
Armita Geravand succumbed to her injuries after being in a coma for weeks in Tehran, according to Iranian state media
The US president says Washington and Beijing must manage competition responsibly and maintain open lines of communication
She was initially named in the lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general but was eventually dropped as a defendant
Malaysia on Thursday warned of action against social media firms TikTok and Meta
Omar Al Olama among the members of the newly-formed body to tackle international challenges, opportunities and governance of AI